Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Auburn and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead USC 49-35.

Auburn came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: USC 5-4, Auburn 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Auburn is on a six-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while USC is on a two-game streak of away wins (dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. The Auburn Tigers will be home for the holidays to greet the USC Trojans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Neville Arena. USC took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Auburn, who comes in off a win.

Auburn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 24 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 87-62 margin over the Bulldogs. Auburn was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Auburn's win on Wednesday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tre Donaldson, who scored 15 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Donaldson has scored all season. Chad Baker-Mazara was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, USC fought the good fight in their overtime game against LBSU on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 84-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Beach. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The losing side was boosted by Vincent Iwuchukwu, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Less helpful for USC was Isaiah Collier's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 7-2. As for the Trojans, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Auburn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.3 points per game. However, it's not like USC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Auburn couldn't quite finish off USC when the teams last played back in December of 2022 and fell 74-71. Will Auburn have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Auburn is a big 9-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

USC won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.