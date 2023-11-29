Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Va. Tech 5-2, Auburn 4-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Va. Tech Hokies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Auburn Tigers at 9:15 p.m. ET on November 29th at Neville Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Va. Tech was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Va. Tech found out the hard way on Sunday. They took a serious blow against the Owls, falling 84-50.

Meanwhile, Auburn had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four last Tuesday. They steamrolled past the Bulldogs 84-54 at home.

Auburn can attribute much of their success to Chaney Johnson, who scored 15 points, and Jaylin Williams, who scored 10 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Their wins bumped the Hokies to 5-2 and the Owls to 5-1.

While only Auburn took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead to Wednesday, Auburn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This will be Va. Tech's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Va. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Auburn is a big 9.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

