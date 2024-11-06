Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Vermont 1-0, Auburn 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers will start their season against the Vermont Catamounts. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Neville Arena.

While Catamounts fans will have to keep waiting for their team to come home, they shouldn't be too worried about the road trip considering the result of Monday's season opener. They came out on top against UAB by a score of 67-62 on Monday.

Vermont's victory was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 1-0. As for Auburn, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 24-7 record.

Going forward, Auburn is probably looking forward to this one considering their 15.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with an 18-11 record against the spread.

Auburn ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 23-5 when favored last season. Tigers fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,134.18. On the other hand, Vermont was 3-3 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Auburn is a big 15.5-point favorite against Vermont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

