Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Yale 20-9, Auburn 24-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 4:15 p.m. ET Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane, Washington

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane, Washington TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers are set to clash at 4:15 p.m. ET on Friday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in an Ivy postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Yale earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. Not to be outdone by the Bears, the Bulldogs got past the Bears on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Matt Knowling with but a second left in the second quarter. The win made it back-to-back wins for Yale.

Yale got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was August Mahoney out in front who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Danny Wolf was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on nine points and 13 rebounds.

In what's become a running theme this season, Auburn gave their fans yet another huge win on Sunday. They blew past the Gators 86-67. The win was familiar territory for Auburn who now have six in a row.

Johni Broome was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. He didn't help Auburn's cause all that much against Miss. State on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Dylan Cardwell, who scored seven points along with four blocks.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 18 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-9 record this season. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 26-7.

Yale is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 12-6-1 against the spread when expected to win.

Yale suffered a grim 86-64 defeat to Auburn in their previous matchup back in December of 2021. Can Yale avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Auburn is a big 12.5-point favorite against Yale, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.