Auburn vs. Alabama odds, line, spread: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 15 predictions from proven model

The Alabama Crimson Tide will renew their rivalry with the fourth-ranked Auburn Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama is 8-7 overall and 5-1 at home, while Auburn is 15-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. Auburn is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games against Alabama, and the Tigers are 13-6 against the spread in their last 19 games in January. Alabama, meanwhile, is 9-0 against the spread in its last nine games. The Tigers are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Alabama vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under is set at 159.

The Crimson Tide came up short against Kentucky on Saturday, falling 76-67. Herbert Jones scored a game-high 18 points and John Petty Jr. added 16 points for the Crimson Tide. Petty is leading Alabama with 16.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Alabama enters Wednesday's SEC showdown averaging 83.2 points per game, which ranks fifth-best in college basketball.

Auburn, meanwhile, thumped Georgia 82-60 on Saturday for its 15th straight win. Samir Doughty led the Tigers with 17 points, while Anfernee McLemore came off the bench to add 12 points. Doughty leads Auburn with 15.7 points per game, and Austin Wiley is grabbing a team-best 9.2 rebounds per contest. The Tigers also feature an explosive offense, averaging 82.1 points per game, the 10th-best mark in the nation.

