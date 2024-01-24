An SEC rivalry game is on tap for Wednesday with the No. 8 Auburn Tigers (16-2) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-6) linking up. The Tigers are red-hot, winners of 11 straight games. On Saturday, Auburn edged out Ole Miss 82-59. Meanwhile, Alabama had its six-game win streak put to an end. No. 5 Tennessee outmatched the Crimson Tide 91-71. Alabama leads the all-time series 99-59.

Tip-off from Coleman Coliseum in Alabama is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 3-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 165. Before making any Auburn vs. Alabama picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 season on a 114-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 19-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Alabama and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Auburn vs. Alabama:

Auburn vs. Alabama spread: Crimson Tide -3

Auburn vs. Alabama Over-Under: 165 points

Auburn vs. Alabama money line: Crimson Tide -150, Tigers +128

AUB: Auburn is 12-5-1 against the spread this season

ALA: Alabama is 11-7 against the spread this season

Auburn vs. Alabama picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Alabama can cover

The Crimson Tide have one of the best offenses in the SEC this season. Alabama is currently second in the conference in scoring (89.2), field goal percentage (48.8%), and 3-point percentage (38.9%). They are also fourth in assists (15.5). They've scored 90-plus points in four outings this season. Senior guard Mark Sears is a strong and mobile scorer in the backcourt.

Sears drives the ball hard to the hoop while having a reliable perimeter jumper. The Alabama native ranks first in the SEC in scoring (19.8) with 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. In his last outing, Sears totaled 22 points and two assists. This was his ninth game of the season with 20-plus points in a game. See which team to pick here.

Why Auburn can cover

Junior forward Johni Broome is a focal point of the Tigers' offense. Broome has been a stout interior presence due to his athleticism and length which gives opposing players fits. The Florida native leads the team in points (15.3), rebounds (8.4), and blocks (1.9). On Jan. 17 against Vanderbilt, Broome finished with 15 points and 12 boards. This was his seventh double-double of the year.

Senior forward Jaylin Williams is an underrated passer who owns a soft touch around the basket. Williams rebounds pretty well and takes efficient shots in the lane. The Georgia native puts up 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and shoots 63% from the field. On Jan. 9 against Texas A&M, Williams recorded 22 points and eight boards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Auburn vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 142 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Auburn vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 19-5 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.