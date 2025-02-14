College basketball fans will be treated to their first regular-season No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup since 2021 when the top-ranked Auburn Tigers (22-2, 10-1 SEC) go on the road to face the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-3, 10-1) on Saturday afternoon. Auburn fell into a tie with Alabama for second place in the SEC standings when the Tigers lost to then-No. 6 Florida at home last Saturday. They bounced back with an 80-68 win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday after remaining atop the AP poll. Alabama is riding a seven-game winning streak and is coming off a 103-80 win at Texas earlier this week.

Alabama vs. Auburn spread: Alabama -1.5

Alabama vs. Auburn over/under: 172.5 points

Alabama vs. Auburn money line: Alabama -125, Auburn +105

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama enters the weekend as the top scoring team in the country, averaging a whopping 90.5 points per game. The Crimson Tide are also No. 2 in KenPom's offensive efficiency ratings, led by veteran guard Mark Sears. He is averaging 17.8 points per game, while four of his teammates are scoring more than 10 points per contest.

The Crimson Tide overcame a pair of tricky road games prior to this matchup, notching victories against Arkansas and Texas. Sophomore forward Jarin Stevenson scored a team-high 22 points against the Longhorns, knocking down 4 of 5 attempts from 3-point range. Alabama has covered the spread in 10 of its last 13 games, while Auburn has only covered the spread once in its last six Saturday games. See which team to pick here.

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl has been part of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup before, leading Tennessee to a win over Memphis in 2008. The Tigers have plenty of firepower to keep pace with Alabama on Saturday, as they rank eighth in the nation in points per game (84.8) and first in offensive efficiency. All-American forward Johni Broome leads the team with 18.1 points per game, joined in double figures by five teammates.

Big man Chaney Johnson is averaging 15.3 points across his last three games, shooting 76% off the bench. He made 9 of 10 field-goal attempts and finished with 20 points in a double-digit win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The Tigers have won six straight road games and have covered the spread in four of the last six meetings in this rivalry. See which team to pick here.

