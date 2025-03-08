The top-ranked Auburn Tigers will look to get back into the win column when they battle the arch-rival and seventh-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in a regular-season Southeastern Conference finale on Saturday. Alabama is coming off a 99-94 loss to fifth-ranked Florida on Wednesday, while Auburn dropped an 83-72 decision to 22nd-ranked Texas A&M on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide (23-7, 12-5 SEC), who are third in the conference, are 8-3 on the road this season. The Tigers (27-3, 15-2 SEC), who have already clinched the SEC regular-season championship, are 13-1 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Auburn defeated Alabama 94-85 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Feb. 15. Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Alabama vs. Auburn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 178.5. Before making any Alabama vs. Auburn picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Auburn. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Alabama vs. Auburn:

Alabama vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -7.5



Alabama vs. Auburn over/under: 178.5 points

Alabama vs. Auburn picks: See picks at SportsLine

Alabama vs. Auburn streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Auburn

Helping power the Tigers' offense is senior forward Johni Broome, who averages a double-double. In 28 games, including 27 starts, he is averaging 18 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 blocks in 29.4 minutes. He has 15 double-doubles on the season and has reached double-digit scoring in 24 games. In the win over the Crimson Tide in February, he poured in 19 points, while grabbing 14 rebounds, dishing out six assists and adding two blocks.

Senior guard Chad Baker-Mazara has been red hot. In a 94-78 win over Kentucky on March 1, he scored 22 points, while adding three steals and two rebounds. He had 15 points, five assists, three rebounds and two blocks in the loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday. In 30 games, including 27 starts, he is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.6 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Alabama

Senior guard Mark Sears is coming off a monster performance in Wednesday's loss to the Gators. In 38 minutes of action, he poured in 30 points, while adding six boards and five assists. He registered a double-double with 21 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals in a 111-73 win over Mississippi State on Feb. 25. In 30 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.5 points, five assists and 3.1 rebounds in 32.6 minutes.

Senior forward Grant Nelson is among the Crimson Tide's top scoring options. He recorded a double-double in the loss to Auburn last month, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. In a 102-97 win at eighth-ranked Kentucky on Jan. 18, he poured in 25 points, while adding 11 rebounds. He has six double-doubles on the year. In 30 games, including 28 starts, he is averaging 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 26.3 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Alabama vs. Auburn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 168 combined points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Auburn vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $1,900 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.