Auburn vs. Arkansas odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven model

The No. 11 Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas is 16-5 overall and 11-2 at home, while Auburn is 19-2 overall and 3-2 on the road. Auburn has won four consecutive games. Arkansas has lost three of its past five games. The Razorbacks are favored by one point in the latest Arkansas vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Auburn vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Auburn vs. Arkansas spread: Razorbacks -1

Auburn vs. Arkansas over-under: 144.5 points

Auburn vs. Arkansas money line: Arkansas -112, Auburn -110

What you need to know about Arkansas

Things were close when the Razorbacks and the Alabama Crimson Tide clashed on Saturday, but Arkansas ultimately edged out the opposition, 82-78. Mason Jones scored 30 points. Jimmy Whitt Jr. finished with 26 points. Arkansas trailed for most of the first half but eventually moved out to a 64-57 lead. The Razorbacks would not let Alabama get to within closer than three points the rest of the way. Arkansas snapped a three-game conference losing streak.

What you need to know about Auburn

The Tigers beat the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats 75-66 on Saturday. Four players on Auburn scored in double digits: Samir Doughty (23), Isaac Okoro (14), Austin Wiley (12), and Danjel Purifoy (11). Doughty made 14 of 15 free-throw attempts. Wiley had 10 rebounds. The win moved Auburn into a tie for second place in the SEC. The Tigers made 33 of 44 free throws overall. It was their first win over a ranked team this season.

Auburn scored 16 of the game's 22 points down the stretch and did not allow a field goal in the final 2:15. It was the 15th consecutive home win for the Tigers.

