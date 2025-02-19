SEC foes square off when Bruce Pearl's top-ranked Auburn Tigers (23-2) host John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks (15-10) on Wednesday. The Razorbacks have dropped two of their last three games. No. 7 Texas A&M outlasted Arkansas 69-61 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Tigers have won two straight games. On Feb. 15, Auburn defeated No. 4 Alabama 94-85. Arkansas is listed as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament, according to Jerry Palm's CBS bracketology, and an upset in this one would go a long way towards improving their postseason chances.

Tipoff from Neville Arena is at 9 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Arkansas vs. Auburn odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Arkansas picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Arkansas vs. Auburn and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Auburn vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Auburn spread: Tigers -16.5

Arkansas vs. Auburn over/under: 152.5 points

Arkansas vs. Auburn money line: Tigers -2128, Razorbacks +1038

Arkansas vs. Auburn picks: See picks here

Arkansas vs. Auburn streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Auburn can cover

Senior forward Johni Broome is an active playmaker in the low post. Broome is fifth in the nation in rebounds (10.9), while leading the team in points (18.1) and blocks (2.7). The Florida native has 15 double-doubles this season. In the win over Alabama, Broome had 19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Senior guard Chad Baker-Mazara is an athletic scorer with impressive instincts defensively. Baker-Mazara averages 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and shoots 37.8% from beyond the arc. In his last game, he tallied 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Arkansas can cover

Junior forward Adou Thiero is a consistent scorer around the rim with a soft touch. Thiero leads the team in points (15.8) and rebounds (6.1) while shooting 55% from the field. The Pennsylvania native has scored 20-plus points in two of his last five games. On Feb. 8 against Alabama, Thiero finished with 22 points and six rebounds.

Sophomore guard D.J. Wagner provides the Razorbacks with an additional ball handler. Wagner averages 10.2 points, three rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. On Feb. 12 against LSU, Wagner tallied 10 points and seven assists. The New Jersey native has finished with at least seven assists in three of his last five games. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Arkansas vs. Auburn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 151 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Auburn, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $1,600 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.