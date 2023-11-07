The No. 20 Baylor Bears and the Auburn Tigers square off in a star-studded showdown on Tuesday night. Auburn went 21-13 last season and finished seventh in the SEC standings. Meanwhile, Baylor finished 23-11 in the 2022-23 campaign and placed fourth in the Big 12.

Tipoff from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD., is set for 9 p.m. ET. Baylor leads the all-time series 5-2. The Bears are 1-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Baylor odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Baylor vs. Auburn picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Baylor. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Baylor vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Baylor spread: Bears -1

Auburn vs. Baylor over/under: 145.5 points

Auburn vs. Baylor money line: Bears -113, Tigers -107

AUB: Auburn is 9-0 in its last nine games played in November

BAY: Baylor is 18-2 in its last 20 games played in November

Why Baylor can cover

Senior forward Jalen Bridges is a very smart and instinctive player in the frontcourt. Bridges excels off the ball and does a great job cutting to the rim. The West Virginia native logged 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and shot 50% from the field last season. He scored at least 15 points in five games during the 2022-23 season.

Sophomore guard Langston Love will have a larger role this season. Love has the ball handles to attack the lane and create shots off the dribble. The Texas native averaged 6.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and shot 36% from beyond the arc. During the 2022-23 campaign, Love logged 10 double-digit scoring outings.

Why Auburn can cover

Junior forward Johni Broome (6'10) is a long, lengthy, and mobile playmaker in the frontcourt. Broome can consistently score in the low post while being a stout defender on the interior. The Florida native led the team in scoring (14.2), rebounds (8.4), and blocks (2.4) last season. Broome finished with 10 double-doubles last year.

Senior forward Jaylin Williams heads into his fourth season with Auburn. Williams has a solid IQ and owns a quality jumper. The Georgia native racked up 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 2022-23. Williams scored 12-plus points in six of his last eight outings last season.

How to make Baylor vs. Auburn picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 146 combined points.

So who wins Auburn vs. Baylor, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that went 85-55 on its top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.