Auburn vs. Clemson odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament picks from data scientist on 4-0 run

There will be plenty to roar about Sunday when Tigers of different stripes -- Auburn and Clemson -- meet up in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at 7:10 p.m ET. While 4-seed Auburn struggled to put away 13-seed College of Charleston in the first round, 5-seed Clemson pulled away late to beat 12-seed New Mexico State, 79-68.



On Sunday, the two clash, but only one will snag a 2018 Sweet 16 invitation.



Auburn (26-7) opened as a one-point favorite against Clemson (24-9). The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 146.5.



Oh is aware that these teams assume contrasting schemes. Auburn loves to ratchet up the tempo, netting 82.7 points per game, 18th-best in the nation. Clemson's strength is disrupting opposing offenses, allowing 65.9 points per contest.



With its first-round NCAA Tournament victory over College of Charleston, Auburn is 7-5 against the field of 68. Its most impressive SEC win came on Jan. 2 when it knocked off Tennessee by 10 in Knoxville. Its most notable non-conference win came over Middle Tennessee State.



Clemson, which has won four of its last nine games, finished tied for third in the ACC at 11-7, six games behind Virginia. Clemson received an at-large bid after losing to the Cavaliers by six in a conference tournament semifinal.



Two of Clemson's most impressive victories came against Ohio State and North Carolina. Including its first-round win against the Aggies, Clemson is 8-9 against NCAA Tournament teams.



Against the spread, Auburn is 19-12 overall and 9-8 at away/neutral venues; it's also 17-11 ATS as the favorite. Clemson is 18-12 against the spread this season, 5-5 as an underdog and 8-9 at away/neutral sites.

