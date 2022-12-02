Who's Playing

Colgate @ No. 15 Auburn

Current Records: Colgate 5-4; Auburn 7-0

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will take on the #15 Auburn Tigers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Neville Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Raiders were completely in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Hartford Hawks 92-58.

Meanwhile, Auburn didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Saint Louis Billikens on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 65-60 win. Auburn's guard Wendell Green Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 22 points.

Colgate have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Colgate up to 5-4 and Auburn to 7-0. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Raiders rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50% on the season. But the Tigers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36%, which places them 12th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 13-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.