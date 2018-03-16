Auburn vs. College of Charleston: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info

The SEC will try to prove during the NCAA Tournament that it is more than just a football conference, Never has the conference been as well-represented as it has been during March Madness, and Auburn is leading the pack with a matchup against Charleston. An an upset loss to Alabama in the SEC tournament, Auburn will try to stave off a second one.

About No. 4 Auburn

Auburn was picked ninth in the preseason SEC poll -- and that was before the Tigers lost Austin Wiley and Daniel Purifoy to an ongoing FBI investigation. Regardless, behind 16.6 points per game from Mustapha Heron, the Tigers still figured out a way to win a share of the SEC regular-season title and remain in the national rankings pretty much all season.

About No. 13 College of Charleston

Charleston fell behind by double digits on its home floor to Northeastern in the CAA finals, before mounting a comeback to win in overtime. The Cougars are a dangerous mid-major that will be making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999.

Viewing Information

Location : Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California



: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California Date : Friday, March 16 -- 7:27 p.m. ET



: Friday, March 16 -- 7:27 p.m. ET TV : truTV (check local listings)



: truTV (check local listings) Stream: March Madness Live

