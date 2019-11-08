Auburn vs. Davidson: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Auburn vs. Davidson basketball game

Who's Playing

No. 24 Auburn (home) vs. Davidson (away)

Current Records: Auburn 1-0; Davidson 0-0

Last Season Records: Auburn 26-9; Davidson 24-9

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will face off against the Auburn Tigers at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. Davidson ended up 24-9 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Lipscomb Bisons 89-81. Auburn was 26-9 last season and is coming off of an 83-74 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

