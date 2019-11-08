Auburn vs. Davidson: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 24 Auburn (home) vs. Davidson (away)

Current Records: Auburn 1-0; Davidson 0-0

Last Season Records: Auburn 26-9; Davidson 24-9

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will face off against the Auburn Tigers at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. Davidson ended up 24-9 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Lipscomb Bisons 89-81. Auburn was 26-9 last season and is coming off of an 83-74 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.