Auburn vs. Davidson odds, picks: 2019 Veterans Classic predictions from proven computer model

The No. 24 Auburn Tigers will try to go to 2-0 on the young season when they take on the Davidson Wildcats on Friday in the 2019 Veterans Classic at Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Md. The Tigers (1-0) opened the year on Tuesday with an 83-74 victory over Georgia Southern. Auburn is 4-0 against the spread in its last four neutral site games and 4-1 ATS in its last five games overall, a stretch that includes the team's historic run to last season's Final Four. Meanwhile, Davidson will be playing its first game of the season. The Wildcats return their entire starting lineup from last season's team that went 24-10 and finished second in the Atlantic 10. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by three points in the latest Auburn vs. Davidson odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 145.5.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against-the-spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It began the 2019-20 season hitting 60 percent of its top-rated spread selections.

The model knows that the Tigers unveiled a senior-laden and balanced lineup in their season opener.



The model knows that the Tigers unveiled a senior-laden and balanced lineup in their season opener. Even though Auburn lost three significant pieces from last season's Final Four team, four of the team's five starters in the win over Georgia Southern were seniors. The lone exception was freshman forward Isaac Okoro, the second-highest rated recruit in program history. In addition, four of the five starters scored in double digits.



The model also has factored in that senior Austin Wiley is poised for a big season. The 6-foot-11 center has moved into the starting lineup after averaging 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 13.0 minutes per game last season. In Tuesday's season opener, he scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and had a game-high nine rebounds.



But just because the Tigers seem to have the edge on paper does not mean they will cover the Auburn vs. Davidson spread in the 2019 Veterans Classic.



The Wildcats have a deep and experienced squad. In addition to returning its entire starting five from last season, Davidson brings back 12 of the 14 players from the roster. The team also returns 96.3 percent of its scoring, 92.3 percent of its rebounding and 94.4 percent of its assists from last season. Few, if any, teams this season will be more experienced than the Wildcats.



One of those returning is 2019 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Jon Axel Gudmundsson. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound, do-it-all guard from Iceland averaged 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season. Gudmundsson and backcourt mate Kellan Grady (17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds per game last season) were named to the Atlantic 10's preseason all-conference team.



So who wins Davidson vs. Auburn? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Davidson vs. Auburn spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that returned more than $2,700 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks the past three years, and find out.