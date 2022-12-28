Who's Playing

Florida @ No. 20 Auburn

Current Records: Florida 7-5; Auburn 10-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #20 Auburn Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Neville Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Auburn winning the first 85-73 at home and Florida taking the second 63-62.

Everything went Auburn's way against the Washington Huskies last week as they made off with an 84-61 win. Four players on Auburn scored in the double digits: forward Jaylin Williams (18), forward Johni Broome (18), forward Chris Moore (12), and guard Wendell Green Jr. (11).

Meanwhile, it looks like Florida must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last Tuesday. They came up short against the Oklahoma Sooners, falling 62-53. Guard Will Richard had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Auburn's victory brought them up to 10-2 while the Gators' loss pulled them down to 7-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Auburn enters the contest with 7.1 blocked shots per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. Florida is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $83.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida have won six out of their last nine games against Auburn.