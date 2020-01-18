Auburn vs. Florida odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven simulation

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers face a stiff road test on Saturday afternoon when they visit Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators. Mike White's team has underperformed to this point, but the Gators have been tough at home to set up what is a highly- intriguing matchup. Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS.

Sportsbooks list the Gators as two-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 140 in the latest Auburn vs. Florida odds. Before making any Florida vs. Auburn picks or college basketball predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Florida. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Florida vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Florida spread: Florida -2

Auburn vs. Florida over-under: 140 points

Auburn vs. Florida money line: Florida -129, Auburn +106

AUB: The Tigers are 3-2 against the spread in the last five games

FLA: The Gators are 6-5 against the spread in the last 11 games

Why Auburn can cover

The model understands that Auburn has a clear edge offensively, with a top-tier group facing off against an average defense in Florida. The Tigers are top 20 in the country in offensive rebounding and they get to the free-throw line at an elite rate, which could be magnified by Florida's propensity to commit fouls.

Auburn is shooting 55.8 percent from 2-point range this season, ranking top 15 in the nation, and the Tigers should be able to create efficient looks. On the other end, Auburn should also have confidence in what has been a strong defense this season, and the Tigers should be motivated in a big way after suffering a disappointing loss to Alabama that ended their undefeated run to open the season.

Why Florida can cover

Despite the Tigers' hot start to the season, they're not a lock to cover the Auburn vs. Florida spread. The model knows that Florida is a very good offensive team, ranking in the top 30 nationally. That provides some baseline for success for the Gators, with above-average metrics in protecting the ball, securing offensive rebounds and getting to the free throw line. Florida began the season with an uneven showing but, more recently, the Gators have won four of the last five games.

In addition, Florida's only home loss came on Nov. 10 against a rival in Florida State. Finally, Auburn is great at getting to the free- throw line but, in contrast, the Tigers are well below-average in free-throw shooting accuracy, something that could plague the visitors in the latter portion of the second half.

How to make Auburn vs. Florida picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Auburn vs. Florida? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida vs. Auburn spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.