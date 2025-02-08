The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (21-1, 9-0 SEC) will try to maintain sole possession of first place in the SEC standings when they host the No. 6 Florida Gators (19-3, 6-3) in a massive conference showdown on Saturday afternoon. Auburn currently holds a one-game lead over second-place Alabama, with two head-to-head matchups looming. The Tigers are riding a 14-game winning streak following their 98-70 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday. Florida has won four of its last five games, bouncing back from a loss to Tennessee with an 86-75 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neville Arena. Auburn is favored by 9 points in the latest Auburn vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is 156.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Florida vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on an 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Auburn-Florida. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Auburn vs. Florida spread: Auburn -9

Auburn vs. Florida over/under: 156.5 points

Auburn vs. Florida money line: Auburn: -407, Florida: +313

Auburn vs. Florida picks: See picks here

Auburn vs. Florida streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Auburn can cover

The SEC has nine ranked teams, including four of the top six, but Auburn has been the cream of the crop. The Tigers have not lost a conference game, despite facing elite opponents on a weekly basis. Their 15-game SEC winning streak dates to last season, with their latest victory being a blowout against Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Auburn leads the country in offensive efficiency, and their current rating (130.5) is the highest in the 24-year history of KenPom. All-American Johni Broome leads the team in points (18.1), rebounds (10.9) and blocks (2.8) per game. The Tigers average seven blocks per game overall, which is the most in college hoops. See which team to pick here.

Why Florida can cover

Florida has already faced a top-ranked SEC team once this season, taking down then-No. 1 Tennessee in a 30-point blowout last month. The Gators are hoping to have leading scorer Walter Clayton Jr. back in the lineup after he missed Tuesday's win against Vanderbilt due to an ankle injury. Clayton leads the team with 17.4 points and 3.8 assists per game, and he is listed as questionable to play on Saturday.

Denzel Aberdeen replaced Clayton against the Commodores, tallying 13 points, three assists and no turnovers. Will Richard bounced back from a season-low two points against Tennessee with 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting against Vanderbilt. Second-leading scorer Alijah Martin is also listed as questionable due to a hip injury. See which team to pick here.

How to make Auburn vs. Florida picks

The model has simulated Florida vs. Auburn 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Auburn vs. Florida, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida vs. Auburn spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 208-149 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.