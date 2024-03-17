The No. 6 seed Florida Gators play against the No. 4 seed Auburn Tigers in the 2024 SEC Championship Game on Sunday. The Tigers are currently on a five-game winning streak. Auburn beat Mississippi State 73-66 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Florida has won three straight games to reach Sunday's showdown. In the semifinals, the Gators knocked off Texas A&M 95-90.

Tipoff from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, is set for 1 p.m. ET. Auburn is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Florida vs. Auburn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Florida picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Florida vs. Auburn spread: Tigers -5.5

Florida vs. Auburn over/under: 156.5 points

Florida vs. Auburn money line: Tigers -237, Gators +191

FLA: Florida is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

AUB: Auburn is 1-4 ATS in its last five games played on a Sunday

Why Auburn can cover

Junior forward Johni Broome has been a main difference-maker for the Tigers. Broome overpowers opposing players in the lane and owns a soft touch around the basket. The Florida native leads the team in scoring (16.3), rebounds (8.5), and blocks (2.2) per game. In the quarterfinal win over South Carolina, Broome finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Junior guard Chad Baker-Mazara is a lengthy and aggressive shot-creator off the bench. Baker-Mazara has good range from beyond the arc but does his best to get into the paint. The Dominican Republic native logs 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest. Baker-Mazara finished with 14 points, four boards, and two steals in Saturday's win over Mississippi State. See which team to pick here.

Why Florida can cover

Junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. is an impactful playmaker in a variety of ways. Clayton Jr. has a soft release in the lane and will take his fair share of 3-pointers. He averages a team-high 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. On Mar. 15 against Alabama, Clayton Jr. notched 23 points, four boards, and four assists.

Senior guard Zyon Pullin gives the Gators a facilitator, scorer and solid floor general. Pullin does an exceptional job getting out in space and pushing the tempo. He averages 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and a team-high five assists per contest. In his last game, he totaled 15 points and five assists. See which team to pick here.

