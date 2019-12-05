Auburn vs. Furman odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 5 from proven model

The No. 14 Auburn Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Auburn Arena. Auburn is 7-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Furman is 7-2 overall and 3-2 on the road. Auburn won the championship game of the Legends Classic on Tuesday night. It was the Tigers' first tournament championship victory in 15 years. Furman had a three-game winning streak snapped on Monday. The Tigers are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Furman odds, while the over-under is set at 148. Before entering any Furman vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Last week, the Tigers took down Richmond 79-65. Samir Doughty and Austin Wiley were among the main playmakers for Auburn as the former had 22 points and the latter had 18 points in addition to eight boards. Wiley was named the Legends Classic tournament MVP. Doughty leads Auburn in scoring with 19.3 points per game. Wiley leads the Tigers with 8.6 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Furman lost 65-55 to South Florida. Jordan Lyons wasn't much of a difference maker for the Paladins; he finished with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Lyons does lead the Paladins in scoring at 14.8 points per game. Clay Mounce is second at 14.4 points per game and leads the team in rebounds with 6.8 per game.

The Tigers come into the matchup second in the Southeastern Conference in scoring at 85.6 points per game. The Paladins have displayed some offensive firepower of their own, as they enter the game with a 48.1 field goal percentage, good for 27th best in college basketball.

