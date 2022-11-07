Who's Playing
George Mason @ No. 15 Auburn
What to Know
The #15 Auburn Tigers and the George Mason Patriots are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Neville Arena. Auburn went 28-6 last season and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 79-61. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for GMU (14-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 03, 2017 - Auburn 79 vs. George Mason 63