Who's Playing

George Mason @ No. 15 Auburn

What to Know

The #15 Auburn Tigers and the George Mason Patriots are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Neville Arena. Auburn went 28-6 last season and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 79-61. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for GMU (14-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.