Who's Playing
George Mason @ No. 15 Auburn
What to Know
The #15 Auburn Tigers and the George Mason Patriots are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Neville Arena. Auburn went 28-6 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 79-61. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for GMU (14-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
The Tigers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 03, 2017 - Auburn 79 vs. George Mason 63