Who's Playing

George Mason @ No. 15 Auburn

What to Know

The #15 Auburn Tigers and the George Mason Patriots are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Neville Arena. Auburn went 28-6 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 79-61. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for GMU (14-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

The Tigers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.