Auburn vs. Georgia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Georgia @ Auburn

Current Records: Georgia 10-4; Auburn 14-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the #5 Auburn Tigers. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Georgia Bulldogs at noon ET on Saturday at Auburn Arena. Auburn is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Tigers sidestepped the Vanderbilt Commodores for an 83-79 victory. Five players on the Tigers scored in the double digits: F Isaac Okoro (23), F Anfernee McLemore (14), C Austin Wiley (13), F Danjel Purifoy (12), and G J'Von McCormick (10). Wiley has now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, UGA entered their contest against the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. UGA fell to UK 78-69. The top scorer for UGA was G Anthony Edwards (23 points).

The Tigers are now 14-0 while the Bulldogs sit at 10-4. The Tigers are 13-0 after wins this season, and the Bulldogs are 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

Auburn have won five out of their last eight games against Georgia.