The No. 25 Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Neville Arena. Auburn is 16-5 overall and 10-1 at home, while UGA is 14-7 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Bulldogs upset the Tigers just last month when Auburn was ranked No. 21 in the nation. These teams have split their last six head-to-head matchups.

Auburn vs. Georgia spread: Auburn -12

Auburn vs. Georgia over/under: 141.5 points

Auburn vs. Georgia money line: Auburn -800, Georgia +550

What you need to know about Auburn

The Tigers were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 80-77 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. One thing holding Auburn back was the mediocre play of guard Wendell Green Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 2-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 29 minutes on the court.

The Tigers have now lost two in a row for the first time all season, though they remain one of the best defensive teams in the nation. The team ranks fourth nationally with 6.0 blocks per game, with Morehead State transfer Johni Broome swatting 2.6 blocks per night. Broome is also contributing 13.4 points per game which ranks second on the team and is just shy of the 13.6 PPG that Green is averaging.

What you need to know about Georgia

Speaking of close games: this past Saturday UGA sidestepped the South Carolina Gamecocks for an 81-78 win. UGA got double-digit scores from four players: guard Mardrez McBride (17), guard Kario Oquendo (16), center Frank Anselem (12), and guard Terry Roberts (10).

The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Bulldogs and was a nice bounce back performance from an embarrassing 29-point defeat to Tennessee on Jan. 25. Georgia is one of the most experienced teams in the country as its top seven players in terms of total points are either juniors or seniors. Leading the scoring brigade is Bradley transfer Terry Roberts, who puts in 15.4 points per game, which ranks seventh in the SEC.

