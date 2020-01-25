Auburn vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge picks, predictions from model on 6-2 run

Teams looking to get back to their winning ways meet in a 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and host No. 16 Auburn Tigers on Saturday. The Cyclones (9-9), who are tied for seventh in the Big 12 Conference at 2-4, have lost five of seven, while the Tigers (16-2), who are tied for third in the SEC at 4-2, have lost two of three after starting the season 15-0.

Tip-off from Auburn Arena is set for noon ET. Iowa State leads the all-time series 2-1. The Tigers are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa State vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 147. Before making any Auburn vs. Iowa State picks, check out the Big 12/SEC Challenge predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen some handsome returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Iowa State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Iowa State vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Iowa State spread: Auburn -8.5

Auburn vs. Iowa State over-under: 147 points

Auburn vs. Iowa State money line: Iowa State +315, Auburn -424

ISU: 1-4 against Top 25 teams this season

AUB: Ranks 15th nationally in total rebounds, averaging 41 per game

Why Auburn can cover

This year's Tigers are trying to become the best defensive team under coach Bruce Pearl at Auburn. The Tigers are allowing 67.4 points per game and have held every opponent under its scoring average this season. The previous best defensive effort by Auburn under Pearl was in 2018-19, when the Tigers allowed 68.8 points per game.

Senior center Austin Wiley has been a force in the middle for Auburn and has scored in double figures in 12 of 18 games and has double-digit rebounds in eight games. Overall, he has seven double-doubles, including four in the last seven games. He entered the season with just two for his career. Wiley is averaging 10.3 points and 9.2 rebounds.

Why Iowa State can cover

Even so, the Tigers aren't a lock to cover the Auburn vs. Iowa State spread in the Big 12/SEC Challenge 2020. That's because Iowa State has had a lot of success under fifth-year coach Steve Prohm, going 92-62 (.597) during his tenure, including two Big 12 Conference Tournament championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Iowa State is led by sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He has equaled or surpassed his scoring average in 10 of the last 13 games, including a 25-point performance in a loss to Michigan on Nov. 27. He opened the season with 27 points and 26 assists in the Cyclones' first two games. H

How to make Auburn vs. Iowa State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. It says Auburn freshman forward Isaac Okoro will put two sub-par performances behind him -- combining for just 15 points the past two games -- and will score more than 12 points, while Iowa State senior guard Prentiss Nixon will surpass his 8.6 average by at least two points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa State vs. Auburn? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Auburn vs. Iowa State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.