The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (26-2, 14-1 SEC) will try to clinch at least a share of the SEC regular-season title when they face the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 8-7) on Saturday afternoon. Auburn is riding a five-game winning streak and has already clinched a double bye in the SEC Tournament after crushing Ole Miss on Wednesday. Kentucky has won four of its last six games, including an 83-82 win at Oklahoma earlier this week. The Wildcats are trying to avoid their first home loss to Auburn since 1988.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena. Auburn is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, while the over/under is 165.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Kentucky vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -5.5

Kentucky vs. Auburn over/under: 165.5 points

Kentucky vs. Auburn money line: Auburn -210, Kentucky +173

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky has won 20 straight home games against Auburn dating back to 1988, and it holds a 51-2 advantage in Lexington overall. The Wildcats are 6-0 at home against Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl during his 11 seasons with the program. Kentucky has won four of its last six games this season and is 14-2 at Rupp Arena, holding a share of seventh place in the SEC standings.

Otega Oweh knocked down the game-winning shot with 6.4 seconds remaining in an 83-82 win at Oklahoma on Wednesday, finishing with a career-high 28 points while scoring his team's final 18 points. Point guard Lamont Butler (shoulder) returned from a three-game injury absence, scoring seven points and dishing out six assists in 20 minutes. Jaxson Robinson (wrist) returned after missing four games, notching 12 points in the first half before missing the second half due to his injury flaring up. Robinson has been ruled out for this game.

Why Auburn can cover

This Auburn team is different from the previous ones that have visited Lexington, as the Tigers are one win away from clinching at least a share of the SEC regular-season crown. They are riding a five-game winning streak and have an outstanding 7-1 record on the road. A school record of 30 wins is in view as well.

National Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome leads Auburn with 18.8 points and 11.0 rebounds per game while blocking 66 total shots. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 12.7 points and has swiped a team-high 33 steals. The Tigers have covered the spread in six of their last nine games, and Kentucky has only covered once in its last six games in March.

