Auburn vs. Kentucky score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Elite Eight highlights, stream, TV info

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We begin Sunday's Elite Eight slate with what figures to be a shootout between No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 5 seed Auburn in the Midwest Regional final. Auburn is coming off two wins over two other bluebloods -- Kansas and North Carolina -- but its stock took a hit this week with the season-ending injury suffered by stretch big man Chuma Okeke, who scored 20 points in the win over the Tar Heels.

Kentucky, on the other hand, is trending healthier by the day. After concerns about its star big man PJ Washington's foot, he scored 16 in the Sweet 16 in 26 minutes of action. UK is getting healthier and trending upwards at the right time.

Saturday's Elite Eight games were next level. Texas Tech and Gonzaga was a dandy down to the wire. Afterwards, Virginia and Purdue provided the tournament's first true buzzer-beater, all while Carsen Edwards dropped 42 in a sensational performance. We'll see if the second day of Elite Eight action can top it -- beginning with the showdown between the Tigers and the Wildcats.

CBS Sports will be with you for complete coverage of Sunday's game from Kansas City, Missouri, with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

Viewing information

When : Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET



: Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET Where : Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri

: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

Auburn vs. Kentucky live updates

Thanks for stopping by.