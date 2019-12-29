Auburn vs. Lipscomb: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Auburn vs. Lipscomb basketball game
Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ No. 8 Auburn
Current Records: Lipscomb 5-7; Auburn 11-0
What to Know
The #8 Auburn Tigers and the Lipscomb Bisons will round out the year against one another at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Auburn Arena. Auburn is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Tigers made easy work of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks last week and carried off a 74-51 victory. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to C Austin Wiley, who dropped a double-double on 15 rebounds and 14 points, and G J'Von McCormick, who had 18 points.
Meanwhile, Lipscomb got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Vermont Catamounts an easy 86-63 win. Lipscomb was surely aware of their 10.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Auburn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Auburn against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Auburn's win lifted them to 11-0 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 5-7. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
