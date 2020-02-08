Auburn vs. LSU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Auburn vs. LSU basketball game
Who's Playing
LSU @ Auburn
Current Records: LSU 17-5; Auburn 20-2
What to Know
The #18 LSU Tigers and the #11 Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC clash at noon ET Saturday at Auburn Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, LSU now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
LSU came up short against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday, falling 99-90. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for LSU to swallow was that they had been favored by 11 points coming into the contest. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from forward Emmitt Williams, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds, and forward Trendon Watford, who had 26 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Auburn came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, sneaking past 79-76. Auburn got double-digit scores from five players: guard Samir Doughty (23), guard J'Von McCormick (16), forward Isaac Okoro (14), forward Anfernee McLemore (11), and forward Danjel Purifoy (10).
LSU is now 17-5 while Auburn sits at 20-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: LSU enters the matchup with 80.2 points per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Auburn is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Tigers are a 5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 154
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Auburn have won three out of their last five games against LSU.
- Feb 09, 2019 - LSU 83 vs. Auburn 78
- Jan 27, 2018 - Auburn 95 vs. LSU 70
- Feb 21, 2017 - Auburn 98 vs. LSU 75
- Jan 18, 2017 - Auburn 78 vs. LSU 74
- Feb 02, 2016 - LSU 80 vs. Auburn 68
-
