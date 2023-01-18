Get ready for an SEC battle as the LSU Tigers and the No. 16 Auburn Tigers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is 12-5 overall and 9-1 at home, while Auburn is 14-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. The last five meetings between these teams were all won by the home team.

The Auburn Tigers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest LSU vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 137.5.



Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. Auburn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Auburn vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Auburn spread: LSU +4.5

LSU vs. Auburn over/under: 137.5 points

LSU vs. Auburn money line: LSU +162, Auburn -195

What you need to know about LSU

There's no need to mince words: LSU lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday, and it lost bad. The score wound up at 106-66. The 40-point defeat was the largest by LSU over the last dozen years.

LSU shot just 29.5% in the game, and the offensive end has been where the team's struggles have lied this season. The Tigers rank 12th in the SEC in points per game, 13th in field goal percentage and dead last in 2-point percentage. Murray State transfer, KJ Williams, leads the team with 18 points per game but he's averaging 3.9 fewer points per game in SEC contests than in non-conference games.

What you need to know about Auburn

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Auburn beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-63 this past Saturday. Auburn's forward Jaylin Williams was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points and seven boards.

The Tigers are still elite defensively despite losing twin towers, Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler, to last year's NBA Draft. Auburn ranks 23rd in the nation in defensive efficiency and seventh in blocks per game. Morehead State transfer Johni Broome is third in the SEC with 2.5 blocks per game, and he's also contributing 12.8 points and 8.6 rebounds.

How to make LSU vs. Auburn picks

The model has simulated LSU vs. Auburn 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Auburn vs. LSU?