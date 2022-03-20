The 10th-seeded Miami Hurricanes (23-10) and the No. 2-seed Auburn Tigers (28-5) square off in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Auburn heads into Sunday's showdown full of confidence after dominating Jacksonville State 80-61 in the first round. Miami showed grit in its first March Madness matchup, pulling out a 68-66 win over USC on Friday.

Tipoff is at 7:45 p.m. ET from Greenville. The Tigers favored by seven points in the latest Miami vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total point scored is 144. Before making any Auburn vs. Miami picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Miami. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Miami vs. Auburn:

Miami vs. Auburn spread: Tigers -7

Miami vs. Auburn over-under: 144 points

Miami vs. Auburn money line: Hurricanes +260, Tigers -330

AUB: The Tigers are 5-0 ATS in their last five NCAA Tournament games

MIA: The Hurricanes are 6-1 ATS in their last seven neutral-site games as underdogs

Why Auburn can cover

Sophomore guard Wendall Green Jr. is averaging 12 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Green Jr. is a shifty guard who can get to the basket in a hurry. He has scored at least 15 points in 12 games this season. On March 11 against Texas A&M, Green Jr. finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, and went 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Sophomore center Walker Kessler gives Auburn valuable size. He is putting up 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game. Kessler's length on the defensive end gives opposing players fits. He has swatted away at least five shots 14 times this season. In his last outing, the Georgia native tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks.

Why Miami can cover

Senior guard Kameron McGusty has been a reliable threat for the Hurricanes. He is averaging a team-high 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The Texas native is also shooting 37 percent from 3-point land. He's scored 20-plus in 12 games. On March 11 against Duke, McGusty had 24 points and seven rebounds.

Senior guard Charlie Moore gives Miami a consistent presence in the backcourt. Moore is logging 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The Illinois native has the court vision to consistently find the open man. He's dished out at least six assists in four of his last five contests. In the first round win over USC, Moore tallied 16 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals. He stepped up and hit the go-ahead free throws in the final seconds to give Miami the win.

How to make Miami vs. Auburn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 147 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time.

So who wins Miami vs. Auburn? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time?