Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Auburn

Current Records: Mississippi State 12-4; Auburn 13-3

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 2-6 against the #21 Auburn Tigers since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. MSU and the Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Neville Arena. The odds don't look promising for MSU, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

MSU came up short against the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 58-50. Forward D.J. Jeffries had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, Auburn was able to grind out a solid victory over the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday, winning 82-73. Among those leading the charge for Auburn was guard Wendell Green Jr., who had 23 points and seven assists in addition to five boards. This also makes it three games in a row in which Green Jr. has had at least three steals. Green Jr.'s points were the most he has had all season.

MSU is now 12-4 while the Tigers sit at 13-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: MSU enters the game with only 56.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. As for Auburn, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 24th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn have won six out of their last eight games against Mississippi State.