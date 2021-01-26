The Auburn Tigers and the No. 12 Missouri Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Auburn Arena. Auburn is 9-7 overall and 5-2 at home, while Mizzou is 10-2 overall and 4-1 on the road. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Missouri odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 149.5 Before entering any Missouri vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Missouri. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Missouri vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Missouri spread: Auburn -2.5

Auburn vs. Missouri over-under: 149.5 points

Latest Odds: Auburn Tigers -2.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Auburn

Auburn coasted past the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Saturday, 109-86. Five Tigers players scored in double figures: Allen Flanigan (24), Jaylin Williams (18), Sharife Cooper (16), JT Thor (14), and Devan Cambridge (10). Auburn has won three consecutive games. Cooper also had 12 rebounds. Flanigan has scored in double figures in 13 of 16 games.

Auburn has won three of its past four games vs. Missouri. The team is tied for the most blocked shots in the nation (92). This season's Auburn squad is the youngest in Bruce Pearl's career. The team averages 0.75 years of experience, which also makes the Tigers the youngest team in the country to play a game this season

What you need to know about Missouri

Missouri beat the Tennessee Volunteers 73-64 this past Saturday. Xavier Pinson had 27 points. Missouri has won four of its past five games. It was the Tigers' first road win over a No. 6 team since the 2011-12 season. Jeremiah Tilmon, Jr. is shooting 71 percent from the field while averaging 16.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game during his last five outings. Tilmon has four double-doubles in the last seven games.

Missouri is seeking its first win at Auburn since 2014. The teams are tied 6-6 in the all-time series. Missouri ranks 20th nationally and first in the SEC in three-point field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 28.6 percent shooting.

How to make Auburn vs. Missouri picks

The model has simulated Auburn vs. Missouri 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri vs. Auburn? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Missouri vs. Auburn spread to jump on Tuesday.