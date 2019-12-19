Auburn vs. NC State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

NC State @ No. 12 Auburn

Current Records: NC State 8-2; Auburn 9-0

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #12 Auburn Tigers at 9 p.m. ET at Auburn Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as NC State skips in on three wins and Auburn on nine.

NC State came out on top in a nail-biter against the NC-Greensboro Spartans on Sunday, sneaking past 80-77. The Wolfpack can attribute much of their success to G Markell Johnson, who had 19 points and seven assists, and G C.J. Bryce, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, Auburn didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Saint Louis Billikens on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 67-61 victory. Auburn can attribute much of their success to G J'Von McCormick, who had 20 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Wolfpack to 8-2 and the Tigers to 9-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wolfpack come into the matchup boasting the 15th most points per game in the league at 82.5. But the Tigers are even better: they enter the contest with 83 points per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Auburn a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.95

Odds

The Tigers are a big 8-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

NC State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.