Auburn vs. NC State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Auburn vs. NC State basketball game
Who's Playing
NC State @ No. 12 Auburn
Current Records: NC State 8-2; Auburn 9-0
What to Know
The NC State Wolfpack are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #12 Auburn Tigers at 9 p.m. ET at Auburn Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as NC State skips in on three wins and Auburn on nine.
NC State came out on top in a nail-biter against the NC-Greensboro Spartans on Sunday, sneaking past 80-77. The Wolfpack can attribute much of their success to G Markell Johnson, who had 19 points and seven assists, and G C.J. Bryce, who had 17 points.
Meanwhile, Auburn didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Saint Louis Billikens on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 67-61 victory. Auburn can attribute much of their success to G J'Von McCormick, who had 20 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Wolfpack to 8-2 and the Tigers to 9-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wolfpack come into the matchup boasting the 15th most points per game in the league at 82.5. But the Tigers are even better: they enter the contest with 83 points per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Auburn a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.95
Odds
The Tigers are a big 8-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 152
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
NC State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 19, 2018 - NC State 78 vs. Auburn 71
