Auburn vs. NC State odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 19 predictions from proven computer model

The NC State Wolfpack will take on the No. 12 Auburn Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Auburn Arena. Auburn is 9-0 overall and 4-0 at home, while NC State is 8-2 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Wolfpack are 6-4 against the spread this season and the Tigers are 5-4 against the number. NC State has covered in four of its last five games and Auburn has covered 14 of its last 20 games dating back to last season. And when the two programs met last season, it was NC State who took home the 78-71 victory despite going into the game as 1.5-point favorites. The Tigers are favored by 7.5 points this time around in the latest Auburn vs. NC State odds, while the over-under is set at 152.5.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tigers beat Saint Louis 67-61 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Auburn was guard J'Von McCormick, who had 20 points and six assists along with seven boards. Five of the top six players in Auburn's rotation are seniors and the Tigers have leaned heavily on that experience this season. Samir Doughty has taken on a larger role offensively and come through big for Auburn, averaging 17.3 points per game on the season.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday NC State sidestepped NC-Greensboro for an 80-77 victory. Markell Johnson and C.J. Bryce were among the main playmakers for NC State as the former had 19 points and seven assists and the latter had 17 points. Bryce and Johnson have been the two leading scorers for NC State this season and having two experienced senior guards to anchor your lineup is critical against a similarly experienced bunch like Auburn.

