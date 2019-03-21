Auburn vs. New Mexico State score: Tigers put everyone's NCAA bracket at risk but escape with first-round win

Auburn is moving on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after nearly losing a comfortable lead in the final minute against No. 12 seed New Mexico State on Thursday.

The Tigers survived a major scare, winning 78-77 in thrilling fashion after an Aggies 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent them packing went long.

"They call it March Madness for a reason," Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said on TNT after the game. "Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good."

No. 5 Auburn (27-9) led by seven points going into the final minute, but after New Mexico State (30-5) struggled taking care of the ball all game, it was the Tigers who treated the basketball as if it were lathered in butter in crunch time.

The Tigers turned it over three times in the final 65 seconds, and fouled at inopportune times, which kept sending NMSU to the free-throw line and Pearl into a frenzy on the sideline.

One of those fouls could have been disaterous for the Tigers. With time running out and the tigers leading 78-76, Aggies guard A.J. Harris beat his defender and appeared to be going in for the tying layup. Instead he kicked the ball out to Terrell Brown, who was fouled on his 3-point attempt with 1.1 seconds remaining.

But even after Brown missed two out of his three foul shot attempts, NMSU still had one final shot to win it but Trevelin Queen's would-be game-winner went sailing long.

Auburn led by as many as 13 points with 7:10 remaining, but Jared Harper's questionable decision-making -- and his surprising foul out, his first all season -- left the team in scramble mode. With no point guard to handle the ball in crunch time, they struggled before squeezing out the close win.

Auburn advances to the second round for a second consecutive season under Pearl and will play on Saturday against the winner of No. 4 seed Kansas and No. 13 seed Northeastern.