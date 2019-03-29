Auburn vs. North Carolina odds: 2019 March Madness picks, Sweet 16 predictions from legendary expert on 15-7 run

Fans of high-scoring games will be in for a treat Friday night when the North Carolina Tar Heels and Auburn Tigers collide in a Sweet 16 game in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. North Carolina (29-6), the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, is second in the tournament field in scoring, averaging a stellar 84.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers (28-9), the 5-seed, are third with 83.5 points. And arguably no team is hotter from 3-point land than the Tigers, who have won 10 straight and sank 25 treys in the NCAA Tournament 2019 so far. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:29 p.m. ET at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. The Heels are favored by 5.5 in the latest North Carolina vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 163.5 after moving as high as 165. Before making any North Carolina vs. Auburn picks of your own, you'll want to see what legendary Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts is saying about the matchup.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 18 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director.

"Auburn has won 10 straight and is 6-4 against-the-spread over the span. The Tigers' last game against Kansas was their best game of the season," Roberts told SportsLine. "They made every shot out of the gate, didn't turn the ball over and mentally crushed the Jayhawks."

Now, he has analyzed North Carolina vs. Auburn from every possible angle.

Roberts knows that the Heels get their scoring from a balanced lineup. Four players -- Cameron Johnson (16.9 points per game), Coby White (16.1), Luke Maye (14.9) and Nassir Little (10.0) -- average double-digits in scoring. In the team's 81-59 win against Washington, Nassir and Maye led North Carolina with 20 apiece, with White and Johnson chipping in 17 and 13, respectively.

Johnson is a matchup nightmare for opponents. The 6-foot-9 forward does his damage from the outside, shooting 46.3 percent on 3-pointers, the best in the ACC and sixth-best in the country. He leads the team in scoring, three-pointers (55), three-point percentage and steals (40) and is second in rebounding (5.8) and free throw percentage (81.0).

But just because the Tar Heels are loaded with talent doesn't guarantee they will cover the North Carolina vs. Auburn spread on Friday.

The Tigers are the hottest 3-point shooting team in the country right now. In its 10-game winning streak, Auburn is shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Tigers have been even better in the NCAA Tournament 2019, shooting 41.0 percent on 3-pointers and making 25 total. Both are the best in the field.

Senior guard Bryce Brown has led Auburn's shooting spree. Over the last seven games, which includes four games in the SEC Tournament in which he was named MVP, Brown is averaging 17 points and shooting 43.7 percent on 3-pointers.

