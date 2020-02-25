Auburn vs. Ole Miss live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Auburn

Current Records: Ole Miss 13-14; Auburn 23-4

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the #15 Auburn Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Auburn Arena. Ole Miss is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

The Rebels suffered a grim 103-78 defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Ole Miss was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Breein Tyree, who had 28 points.

Meanwhile, Auburn was able to grind out a solid win over the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday, winning 73-66. Guard Samir Doughty was the offensive standout of the matchup for Auburn, picking up 22 points.

Ole Miss is now 13-14 while Auburn sits at 23-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Ole Miss comes into the game boasting the 25th most steals per game in college basketball at 7.3. But Auburn enters the matchup with only 6.7 steals given up per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.99

Odds

The Tigers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 139

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ole Miss have won six out of their last nine games against Auburn.