Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 25 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Ole Miss and Auburn.
An SEC battle is on tap between the Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 15 Auburn Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Auburn Arena. The Tigers are 23-4 overall and 15-0 at home, while Ole Miss is 13-14 overall and 1-8 on the road. Auburn has won eight of its past 10 games. Ole Miss is trying to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat. The Tigers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over-under is set at 139. Before entering any Ole Miss vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Ole Miss. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Ole Miss vs. Auburn:
- Auburn vs. Ole Miss spread: Auburn -8.5
- Auburn vs. Ole Miss over-under: 139 points
- Auburn vs. Ole Miss money line: Auburn -409, Ole Miss 316
What you need to know about Auburn
Auburn was able to grind out a solid win over the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday, 73-66. Auburn can attribute much of its success to Samir Doughty, who had 22 points (14 in the second half). The win stopped a short two-game losing streak for the Tigers. Auburn was able to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit for the victory. It was the 18th consecutive home win for the Tigers.
Auburn survived with an 83-82 double overtime win the last time these teams met on January 28.
What you need to know about Ole Miss
Ole Miss found itself on the wrong side of a 103-78 blowout against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday. Breein Tyree had 28 points. Devontae Shuler added 21 points. The Rebels had 21 turnovers, with 13 coming in the first half.
How to make Auburn vs. Ole Miss picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Auburn vs. Ole Miss 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Auburn vs. Ole Miss? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Ole Miss vs. Auburn spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Indiana's Jackson-Davis earns FOTW
IU's had top-10 freshmen in back-to-back seasons, with Jackson-Davis becoming even better than...
-
Bubble Watch: OU-TTU leads Tuesday slate
Oklahoma and Texas Tech will be looking to ease some pressure Tuesday night as March approaches
-
Top 25 And 1: KU rolls to 13th straight
Udoka Azubuike led the Jayhawks to an 83-58 victory over Oklahoma State
-
UNC vs. NC State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's North Carolina vs. NC State matchup...
-
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Texas A&M matchup 10,000...
-
Michigan State vs. Iowa odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Michigan State vs. Iowa matchup 10,000...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish