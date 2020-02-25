Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 25 predictions from proven model

An SEC battle is on tap between the Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 15 Auburn Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Auburn Arena. The Tigers are 23-4 overall and 15-0 at home, while Ole Miss is 13-14 overall and 1-8 on the road. Auburn has won eight of its past 10 games. Ole Miss is trying to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat. The Tigers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over-under is set at 139. Before entering any Ole Miss vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss spread: Auburn -8.5

Auburn vs. Ole Miss over-under: 139 points

Auburn vs. Ole Miss money line: Auburn -409, Ole Miss 316

What you need to know about Auburn

Auburn was able to grind out a solid win over the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday, 73-66. Auburn can attribute much of its success to Samir Doughty, who had 22 points (14 in the second half). The win stopped a short two-game losing streak for the Tigers. Auburn was able to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit for the victory. It was the 18th consecutive home win for the Tigers.

Auburn survived with an 83-82 double overtime win the last time these teams met on January 28.

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Ole Miss found itself on the wrong side of a 103-78 blowout against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday. Breein Tyree had 28 points. Devontae Shuler added 21 points. The Rebels had 21 turnovers, with 13 coming in the first half.

