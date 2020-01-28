Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 28 predictions from proven model

The No. 17 Auburn Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to square off in an SEC showdown at 9 p.m. ET tonight at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Ole Miss is 10-9 overall and 7-3 at home, while Auburn is 17-2 overall and 2-2 on the road. Auburn enters Tuesday's matchup having won eight of its last 10 games. Ole Miss, meanwhile, limps into tonight's contest having lost six of its last seven. The Tigers are favored by five-points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under is set at 141.5. Before entering any Auburn vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss:

Auburn vs. Ole Miss spread: Auburn -5

Auburn vs. Ole Miss over-under: 141.5 points

Auburn vs. Ole Miss money line: Ole Miss +176, Auburn -219

What you need to know about Ole Miss

After constant struggles on the road, the Rebels were finally able to find some success away from home. The Rebels were able to grind out a solid win over Georgia on Saturday, winning 70-60. Ole Miss' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Breein Tyree, who had 20 points, and forward KJ Buffen, who finished with 14 points. For the season, Tyree is averaging 18.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

And despite losing six of their last seven games, the Rebels will enter tonight's matchup full of confidence. That's because Ole Miss has won nine of its last 10 games at home against Auburn.

What you need to know about Auburn

It was a close one, but on Saturday the Tigers sidestepped Iowa State for an 80-76 victory. Auburn got double-digit scores from four players: forward Isaac Okoro (19), guard Samir Doughty (18), forward Danjel Purifoy (11), and guard J'Von McCormick (11).

Auburn features a potent offense that is averaging 79.1 points per game, which ranks 25th in the nation. The Tigers are led by Doughty, who's averaging 14.6 points per game. In addition to their explosive offense, the Tigers have also had success covering the spread against SEC opponents. In fact, the Tigers are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 matchups against SEC foes.

