The top-ranked Auburn Tigers (19-1, 7-0 SEC) will try to maintain their position atop the SEC standings when they face the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (16-5, 5-3) on Saturday afternoon. Auburn extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 87-74 win at LSU on Wednesday, which came four days after the Tigers held off then-No. 6 Tennessee. Ole Miss snapped a three-game losing streak and got back on track with a 72-69 win over Texas on Wednesday. This is the first of two meetings between these teams, with the rematch set for Feb. 26 at Auburn.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Auburn is favored by 6 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Auburn odds, while the over/under is 149 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -6

Ole Miss vs. Auburn over/under: 149 points

Ole Miss vs. Auburn money line: Auburn: -245, Ole Miss: +200

Ole Miss vs. Auburn streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss lost some heartbreaking games during its three-game skid, including an overtime loss at then-No. 15 Mississippi State and a one-point loss to then-No. 13 Texas A&M. The Rebels were able to get back on track with a 72-69 win over Texas on Wednesday, clinching the game with late free throws. Senior guard Sean Pedulla led Ole Miss with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds, shooting 7 of 14 from the floor.

Senior guard Dre Davis added 17 points and seven rebounds, while senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield chipped in 18 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench. The Rebels have covered the spread in 12 of their last 18 games, including six of their last nine on a Saturday. Meanwhile, Auburn has only covered twice in its last eight games.

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn continues to take care of business against ranked opponents, picking up three victories in its last four games. The Tigers blew out No. 15 Mississippi State at home on Jan. 14 before beating then-No. 23 Georgia on the road. They remained perfect in league play with wins over No. 6 Tennessee and LSU to wrap up the January portion of their schedule.

Senior forward Johni Broome returned from an ankle injury against the Vols, and he finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds against LSU on Wednesday. Senior guard Miles Kelly had 13 points and three boards, while freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford scored 10 points off the bench. The Tigers have won the last six meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of those contests.

