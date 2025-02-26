The top-ranked Auburn Tigers (25-2) host the Ole Miss Rebels (19-8) in a showdown between SEC rivals on Wednesday. The Tigers have put together a four-game win streak. On Feb. 22, Auburn defeated Georgia 82-70. The Rebels were knocked off 77-72 by Vanderbilt on Saturday. Back on Feb. 1, Auburn knocked off the Rebels 92-82. The second-leading scorer for both sides have injury concerns as Matthew Murrell is listed as questionable for Ole Miss, while Chad Baker-Mazara is questionable for Auburn.

Tipoff from Neville Arena is at 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Auburn picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Ole Miss vs. Auburn and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Ole Miss vs. Auburn:

Ole Miss vs. Auburn spread: Tigers -12.5

Ole Miss vs. Auburn over/under: 153.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Auburn money line: Tigers -840, Rebels +563

Ole Miss vs. Auburn picks:

Ole Miss vs. Auburn streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Auburn can cover

Senior forward Johni Broome has been extremely productive in the frontcourt for the Tigers. Broome is fourth in the country in rebounds (11.1) with 18.6 points and 3.4 assists per game. In Saturday's win over Georgia, Broome finished with 31 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. This was his third straight double-double.

If he's able to go, Baker-Mazara provides a lengthy and active playmaker. He logs 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Baker-Mazara has finished with 15-plus points in four of his last seven games. In the Feb. 15 win over Alabama, he racked up 15 points, five rebounds and three dimes.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Senior guard Sean Pedulla is an all-around force in the backcourt. Pedulla leads the team in points (14.8), assists (3.8), and steals (2). In his previous contest, Pedulla had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. He's racked up 20-plus points in four games this campaign.

Senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield provides this team with an additional scorer. Brakefield puts up 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Back on Feb. 1 against Auburn, the Mississippi native finished with 12 points and five boards.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Auburn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 154 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Auburn, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.