Auburn takes the court on Friday for the first time since suffering back-to-back losses last week and falling from the No. 1 spot in the country. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 3 in the nation heading an SEC Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Ole Miss. No. 1 seed Auburn is 27-4, including 15-3 in the SEC this season. No. 8 seed Ole Miss is 22-10 overall and 10-8 in conference. The Tigers went 2-0 against Ole Miss during the season, first recording a 92-82 road win on Feb. 1 before defeating the Rebels, 106-76, at home on Feb. 26.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on Friday from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Auburn is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Auburn odds, while the over/under is 154.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss spread: Auburn -11.5

Auburn vs. Ole Miss over/under: 154.5 points

Auburn vs. Ole Miss money line: Auburn -699, Ole Miss +496

MISS: The Rebels are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) at neutral sites this season

AUB: The Tigers are 5-1 ATS at neutral sites this season

Auburn vs. Ole Miss streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels look to carry their momentum off a last-second victory on Thursday into Friday. Ole Miss defeated Arkansas, 83-80, in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday off Sean Pedulla's game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left to break a tie at 80. Ole Miss held off a late charge by Arkansas after leading nearly the entire contest.

Mississippi is 3-1 over its last four games, including a 76-76 victory over No. 4 Tennessee on March 5. Pedulla, a senior guard, leads the Rebels at 15 ppg this season. His winning triple was the only 3-pointer Pedulla made on Thursday, but as a 39.8% shooter from deep this season, expect a better shooting performance from him. Ole Miss covered this number in one of its two matchups against Auburn this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Auburn can cover

Although the Tigers are coming off back-to-back losses, they were the only team to win 15 SEC games this season as a late tumble doesn't take away from the Tigers being the most dominant team in the best conference in college basketball this season. Auburn has the No. 4 scoring offense in the nation at 85.2 ppg this year, while ranking third in SEC play with 82.9 ppg. Fifth-year senior forward Johni Broome, who has the second-lowest odds to win the Wooden Award as the top player in college basketball, is averaging 18.6 points and 10.6 rebounds this season as a dominant force near the basket.

Broome filled the statsheet with 34 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and five blocks in a 93-91 overtime loss to Alabama in the final game of the regular season. It was his second 30-point game over his last five contests, but the Tigers also have depth with five players averaging more than 10 ppg this season. Auburn could return to the top spot as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament with a dominant SEC Tournament run, beginning with a one-sided victory on Friday. See which team to pick here.

