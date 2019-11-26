Auburn vs. Richmond: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Auburn vs. Richmond basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 18 Auburn (home) vs. Richmond (away)
Current Records: Auburn 6-0; Richmond 5-0
What to Know
The #18 Auburn Tigers will take on the Richmond Spiders at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Auburn skips in on six wins and Richmond on five.
The Tigers can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, they took down the New Mexico Lobos 84-59 on Monday. The Tigers got double-digit scores from four players: G Samir Doughty (19), C Austin Wiley (14), F Isaac Okoro (12), and F Anfernee McLemore (10).
As for Richmond, Richmond has more to be thankful for after their game against the Wisconsin Badgers. Richmond also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (23) and won 62-52 over Wisconsin. F Grant Golden and G Blake Francis were among the main playmakers for the Spiders as the former dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds and the latter had 19 points and six assists.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 6-0 and the Spiders to 5-0. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers come into the contest boasting the 11th most points per game in the league at 86.7. Richmond has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 50.80% field goal percentage, good for 10th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spiders.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
