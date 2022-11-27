Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ No. 13 Auburn

Current Records: Saint Louis 5-1; Auburn 6-0

What to Know

The #13 Auburn Tigers will take on the Saint Louis Billikens at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at home. Auburn is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Auburn can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They escaped with a win this past Wednesday against the Northwestern Wildcats by the margin of a single free throw, 43-42.

As for Saint Louis, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Paul Quinn Tigers this past Wednesday. The Billikens put a hurting on Paul Quinn at home to the tune of 96-53.

Auburn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Auburn is now a perfect 6-0 while Saint Louis sits at 5-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Auburn enters the game with only 56.3 points allowed per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But Saint Louis comes into the contest boasting the 26th most points per game in college basketball at 83.8. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn have won both of the games they've played against Saint Louis in the last eight years.