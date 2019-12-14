Auburn vs. Saint Louis odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from proven computer model

The Saint Louis Billikens will take on the No. 12 Auburn Tigers at 4 p.m. ET in college basketball action Saturday at Legacy Arena. Saint Louis is 8-1 while Auburn is 8-0. It's the first meeting ever between the programs and both sides have been solid against the spread. Auburn is 6-3 ATS, while Saint Louis is 5-3 against the number and 9-4 in its last 13 games going back to last season. The Tigers are favored by 11 points in the latest Auburn vs. Saint Louis odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Saint Louis vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Auburn vs. Saint Louis 10,000 times and the results are in.

Last week, Auburn narrowly escaped with a win as the squad survived against Furman in an 81-78 final. Auburn center Austin Wiley was one of the most active players for the team as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 boards.The Tigers have followed up their Final Four appearance last season with a solid start filled with wins over quality mid-major programs like Davidson, New Mexico, Richmond and Furman.

Samir Doughty has stepped into a bigger role after averaging 7.4 points per game last season and has averaged 18.5 points per game for Bruce Pearl's squad in 2019-20. Doughty will continue to be key to the pacing and spacing of Pearl's system offensively as a 50.5 percent shooter from the floor and a 38.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, everything went the Billikens' way against Tulane on Sunday as they picked up the 86-62 victory. The Billikens got double-digit scoring from four players: guard Gibson Jimerson (22), forward Hasahn French (18), guard Demarius Jacobs (18), and guard Jordan Goodwin (12). Goodwin has been one of the best rebounding guards in the nation, averaging a double-double with 15.2 points and 11 rebounds per game. He'll be a matchup issue if he can be isolated against smaller guards on the inside.

So who wins Auburn vs. Saint Louis? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Saint Louis vs. Auburn spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.