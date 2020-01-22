Auburn vs. South Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Auburn

Current Records: South Carolina 10-7; Auburn 15-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #16 Auburn Tigers are heading back home. They will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Auburn Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the Tigers in their past three games, so USC might be catching them at a good time.

G Samir Doughty had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, USC had enough points to win and then some against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, taking their game 81-67. The Gamecocks can attribute much of their success to G Jair Bolden, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 19 points and six assists, and F Justin Minaya, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Tigers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Tigers were able to grind out a solid win over the Gamecocks when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 73-64. Auburn's victory shoved USC out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.84

Odds

The Tigers are a big 11-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

South Carolina have won four out of their last six games against Auburn.