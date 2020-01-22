Auburn vs. South Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Auburn vs. South Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
South Carolina @ Auburn
Current Records: South Carolina 10-7; Auburn 15-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #16 Auburn Tigers are heading back home. They will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Auburn Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the Tigers in their past three games, so USC might be catching them at a good time.
G Samir Doughty had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, USC had enough points to win and then some against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, taking their game 81-67. The Gamecocks can attribute much of their success to G Jair Bolden, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 19 points and six assists, and F Justin Minaya, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.
The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Tigers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The Tigers were able to grind out a solid win over the Gamecocks when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 73-64. Auburn's victory shoved USC out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.84
Odds
The Tigers are a big 11-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
South Carolina have won four out of their last six games against Auburn.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Auburn 73 vs. South Carolina 64
- Jan 22, 2019 - South Carolina 80 vs. Auburn 77
- Mar 03, 2018 - Auburn 79 vs. South Carolina 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - South Carolina 84 vs. Auburn 75
- Jan 24, 2017 - South Carolina 98 vs. Auburn 69
- Jan 05, 2016 - South Carolina 81 vs. Auburn 69
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Court Report: Illinois turns it around
Matt Norlander's thorough weekly look around college basketball has great info on Rutgers,...
-
Kansas vs. Kansas State ends in brawl
One of the worst fights in college basketball in years unexpectedly broke out in scary fashion...
-
Eight moments from the KU, K-State brawl
A look at eight relevant moments that happened before, during and after Tuesday's events
-
Evansville fires coach Walter McCarty
McCarty was under the microscope when the school received additional reports of alleged misconduct
-
Villanova vs. Butler preview, prediction
Your viewing guide for the Wildcats vs. the Bulldogs in the biggest game of Tuesday's college...
-
Grading coaches at a new school
Evaluating the coaches at a new school in a major conference a little past the midway point...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home