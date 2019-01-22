Auburn vs. South Carolina odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 15-6 run

The South Carolina Gamecocks, a surprising 4-1 in the SEC, host the No. 16 Auburn Tigers in a SEC matchup Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks (9-8) are off to a red-hot start to conference play but are just 2-7 against the spread at home. The Tigers (13-4) have their own issues, just 1-2 on the road this season. The latest Auburn vs. South Carolina odds have the Tigers favored by eight points, with the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, at 155. Before you make any Auburn vs. South Carolina picks or bets, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

Auburn trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half against Kentucky on Saturday, and took a lead before falling 82-80 at home. It was another tough game in a schedule that already includes wins over Arizona, Washington and Xavier, and single-digit losses to Duke and N.C. State.

Auburn has a premier guard combo in 6-3 senior Bryce Brown and 5-11 junior Jared Harper. Brown (16.3 ppg) had 28 points including six 3s against Kentucky. Harper (15.2 ppg, 6.6 apg) is averaging 7.3 assist the last six games. They'll face a USC team that was especially outplayed on the perimeter in a 22-point loss to LSU last time out.

Just because the Tigers have an advantage on the perimeter doesn't mean they will cover the spread or even win at South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Balance has been a key strength for the Gamecocks, who had four players averaging between 14.8 and 12.4 points per game before the 89-67 letdown to LSU. In their past six games against Division I opponents, five different players have led the Gamecocks in scoring.

Youth is being served in South Carolina, led by 6-6 forward A.J. Lawson, who is averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Senior 6-9 forward Chris Silva (11.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg) provides strength in the post. He may have a big opportunity Tuesday because Auburn will be missing 6-11 center Austin Wiley (10.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg), who is out with a leg injury.

