Auburn vs. South Carolina odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 15-6 run

The 16th-ranked Auburn Tigers are just 2-2 to start SEC play, but are a sizable favorite when they travel to Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 8.5 points with an over-under for total points scored set at 151.5 in the latest Auburn vs. South Carolina odds. This will be just the fourth road game for Auburn (13-4) all season, but South Carolina (9-8) is just 2-7 against the spread at Colonial Life Arena.

Auburn's success has been dictated by an offense that is averaging 84.2 ppg, 17th-most in the nation.

Auburn's success has been dictated by an offense that is averaging 84.2 ppg, 17th-most in the nation. When the Tigers score more than 80 points, they're 10-0. When they don't, the record is 3-4. And they've faced a gauntlet of a schedule that includes wins over Xavier, Arizona and Washington and losses to Duke, Kentucky and N.C. State.

It's led by the play of high-energy guards Bryce Brown and Jared Harper, the team's top-two scorers averaging a combined 31.5 ppg. The Tigers have been especially strong against the spread versus teams that try to run with them. They've 4-1 ATS against teams allowing at least 72 ppg.

Just because the Tigers have an advantage on the perimeter doesn't mean they will cover the spread or even win at South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Balance has been a key strength for the Gamecocks, who had four players averaging between 14.8 and 12.4 points per game before the 89-67 letdown to LSU. In their past six games against Division I opponents, five different players have led the Gamecocks in scoring.

Youth is being served in South Carolina, led by 6-6 forward A.J. Lawson, who is averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Senior 6-9 forward Chris Silva (11.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg) provides strength in the post. He may have a big opportunity Tuesday because Auburn will be missing 6-11 center Austin Wiley (10.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg), who is out with a leg injury.

